Cameron Davis putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Davis hit 2 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the par-5 eighth, Cameron Davis chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 2 under for the round.
