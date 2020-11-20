-
Bronson Burgoon delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bronson Burgoon gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burgoon finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Patton Kizzire; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; and Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bronson Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
