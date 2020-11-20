-
Brian Stuard delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brian Stuard hit 16 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stuard finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Stuard hit his 249 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.
