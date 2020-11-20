-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
