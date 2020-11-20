-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Brendon Todd in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Brendon Todd makes a 31-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brendon Todd hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 eighth, Brendon Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
