Brendan Steele delivers a bogey-free 10-over 82 in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Brendan Steele hit 2 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his day tied for 153rd at 12 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 eighth, Brendan Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 10 over for the round.
