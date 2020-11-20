-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Brandt Snedeker in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 16 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Snedeker finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Brandt Snedeker's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
Snedeker missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
