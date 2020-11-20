In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Hagy got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hagy had a great 329-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 3 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hagy's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hagy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.