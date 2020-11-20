-
Brandon Crick shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Crick hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Crick finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Crick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Crick to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Crick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Crick to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Crick missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Crick to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Crick had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crick to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Crick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Crick at 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Crick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crick to 3 under for the round.
