Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 141st at 6 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Van Pelt's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.