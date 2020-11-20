Beau Hossler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hossler's 118 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.