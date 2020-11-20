-
Andy Sullivan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Andy Sullivan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sullivan finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Sullivan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sullivan to 1 over for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Sullivan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sullivan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Sullivan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sullivan to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sullivan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sullivan to even-par for the round.
