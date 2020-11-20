-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Andrew Landry lands his 168-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Landry's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Landry hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
