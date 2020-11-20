In his second round at the RSM Classic, Adam Schenk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schenk's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.