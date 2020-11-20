-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Highlights
Adam Long sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Adam Long holes a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 250 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
