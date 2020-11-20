  • Adam Long shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Adam Long holes a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Adam Long sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Adam Long holes a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.