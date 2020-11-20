-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Adam Hadwin's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
