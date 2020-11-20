In his second round at the RSM Classic, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wise's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wise's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Wise chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Wise's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Wise hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wise chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 2 under for the round.