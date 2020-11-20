-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley jars birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Aaron Baddeley sinks a putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Baddeley tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Baddeley's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
