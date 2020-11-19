-
Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
