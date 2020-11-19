-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
After a 246 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Zhang chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Zhang had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Zhang's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 49 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Zhang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his sixth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Zhang to 5 over for the round.
