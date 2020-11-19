In his first round at the RSM Classic, Will Gordon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Gordon's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gordon to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gordon hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

Gordon hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, he sank his approach from 155 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Gordon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gordon's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.