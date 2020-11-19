-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Highlights
Webb Simpson sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Webb Simpson sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
Webb Simpson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
