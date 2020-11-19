In his first round at the RSM Classic, Vincent Whaley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 324 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Whaley's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Whaley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Whaley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

Whaley his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.