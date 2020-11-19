-
-
Vaughn Taylor putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Vaughn Taylor hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.