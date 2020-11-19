-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 14th, Hatton's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
Hatton got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
