Tyler McCumber putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 0 of 2 fairways and 2 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Tyler McCumber got on the green in 4 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Tyler McCumber to 3 over for the round.
