In his first round at the RSM Classic, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Merritt got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Merritt hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 5 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.