  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood rolls in 12-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.