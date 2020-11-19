-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood rolls in 12-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 185 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 70 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
