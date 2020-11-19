-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
