-
-
Tim Wilkinson putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tim Wilkinson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Tim Wilkinson's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wilkinson's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wilkinson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
Wilkinson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.