In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sung Kang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 254 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kang's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.