In his first round at the RSM Classic, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Cink hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Cink's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cink's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.