Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Highlights
Stewart Cink sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Stewart Cink lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
Cink hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Cink's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
Cink tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cink's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.
