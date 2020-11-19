  • Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Stewart Cink lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
