Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Shane Lowry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 11th, Lowry's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at even for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
