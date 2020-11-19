-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Straka's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.