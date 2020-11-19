In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Muñoz chipped in his fourth from 16 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Muñoz at even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

Muñoz hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 6 over for the round.