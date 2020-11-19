-
Sebastian Cappelen putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Sebastian Cappelen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Sebastian Cappelen at 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cappelen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
