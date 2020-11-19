-
Sean O'Hair putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 0 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sean O'Hair chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, scoring a par. This kept Sean O'Hair at 1 over for the round.
