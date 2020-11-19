-
Scott Brown shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
