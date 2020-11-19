-
Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Satoshi Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
