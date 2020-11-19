-
-
Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sam Ryder hit 1 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Sam Ryder got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.