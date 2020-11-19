-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Armour had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
