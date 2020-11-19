In his first round at the RSM Classic, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Knox got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Knox's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 68 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 417-yard par-4 first, Knox went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Knox's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.