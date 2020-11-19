-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Russell Henley in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Russell Henley hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Russell Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 over for the round.
