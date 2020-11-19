-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Rory Sabbatini in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 first, Rory Sabbatini's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
