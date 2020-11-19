-
Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 16th, Roger Sloan's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 2 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sloan had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
