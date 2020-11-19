In his first round at the RSM Classic, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 10th, Robert Streb's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Streb reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Streb hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

Streb hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 5 under for the round.