Rob Oppenheim putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Rob Oppenheim hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rob Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
