Richy Werenski shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a 338 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Werenski's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Werenski's 78 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
