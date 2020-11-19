-
Rafa Cabrera Bello posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
