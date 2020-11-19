-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati drains 14-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Peter Malnati drains a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 16th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
Peter Malnati hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Malnati's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.